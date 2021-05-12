US Gas Shortage in Full Effect, Colombian Protests Continue & Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Escalates

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including Russia mourning the deaths of seven children & two staff slain in bloody Kazan school shooting by a teen gunman, and a Senior cybersecurity official warns attacks on the US are growing more 'sophisticated and aggressive'.

Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Gas Shortage, No Labor Shortage, and Starbucks

Wyatt Reed - Producer on By Any Means Necessary | Colombia Protests, Colombia Demonstrations

Jason Goodman - Founder of Crowdsource the Truth | Podcasts, U Visa, and Citizen Journalism

In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost on the gas hoarding frenzy, ‘Dark Side’ hack, and business cycles. Mark discussed the media creating a frenzy for citizens in southern states to begin hoarding gallons of gasoline after the pipeline hack. Mark spoke about the false narrative of a labor shortage and how businesses need to raise wages to attract workers.

Lee and John spoke with Wyatt Reed on his on-the-ground coverage in Colombia, the Colombian government, and the unemployment situation. Wyatt talked about the twenty percent unemployment in Colombia and the tax reform on the working people of Colombia.

In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Jason Goodman on social engineers, blue anon, and Patrick Byrne. Jason talked about the deception of people by social engineers on both sides of the political spectrum. Jason spoke about what surprised him the most after doing citizen journalism and his footage of hospitals in New York in March 2020.

Also, every day brings further news from the Middle East where the Israeli-Palestinian conflict escalates rapidly.

