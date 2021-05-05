Remembering Kent State Massacre and Biden Lifts Refugee Cap

GUESTS
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Governor Cuomo Facing Legal Trouble, Rick Santorum on Native American Culture, and Twitter Fights
Christian Hartsock - Film Director and Project Veritas Investigator | Andrew Breitbart, Hollywood Culture, and Fred Hampton Films
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Carmine Sabia on Europeans who founded America, ancient civilizations, and how to justify reparations. Carmine spoke on his Twitter discussions with people on the founding of America and whether America is stolen land. Carmine discussed the game plan for the Republican party and how the party is self-destructing with members like Liz Cheney.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Christian Hartsock on creative license in films, cinema reflecting the mood of society, and how to spot propaganda in films. Christian talked about the recent films on Fred Hampton and how the films are based on facts but remain fiction. Christian discussed Andrew Breitbart and the books he wrote.
Also, 51 years ago on this day, National Guardsmen opened fire on students protesting the invasion of Cambodia at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio.
