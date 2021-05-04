The 7 Year Anniversary of Odessa Massacre

GUESTS
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Russia Remembering Odessa Massacre, No Accountability in Ukraine, and Right Sector
Wilfred Reilly – Professor, Author of Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left is Selling a Fake Race War | Hate Crime Hoaxes, Taboo Topics, and Diversity
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda on the Odessa Massacre, the media suppressing the story, and the lack of investigations in the Odessa massacre. Mark talked about the population of Odessa and the Jewish population living in Odessa. Mark spoke on the Right Sector infiltrating the military, politics, and media.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Professor Wilfred Reilly on Critical Race Theory in schools, college hate crime hoaxes, and debating a white nationalist. Wilfred talked about his intrigue to write his book Hate Crime Hoax: How the Left is Selling a Fake Race War and the college campus culture being the center of these hoaxes. Wilfred spoke about critical theory, and critical race theory taught in schools, and states starting to ban the teaching of critical theory.
