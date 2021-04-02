Biden's Infrastructure Plan Revealed to America

GUEST
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Matt Gaetz, Hunter Biden FISA Investigation, and Kamala Harris Past Record
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Governor Cuomo, the Democrat Double Standard, and Cartoons
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Tyler Nixon on the unusual investigation of Congressman Matt Gaetz, the DOJ, and Hunter Biden's memoir released. Tyler discussed the Hunter Biden investigation by Senate Republicans and the media's refusal to objectively cover it. Tyler talked about the speed at which Kamala Harris and her record on imprisonment were swept under the carpet by Washington DC.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall on cancel culture, the Hunter Biden laptop, and Gavin Newsome. Ted talked about his recent article on Republican cancel culture and how the cancel culture is not only a Democrat tactic. Ted discussed New York Governor Cuomo and the sexual misconduct allegations being out of the news cycle.
Also, we talked about President Biden's massive infrastructure plan introduced earlier this week.
