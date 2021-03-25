President Biden is Ready for Questions

GUESTS
Kris Williams, a.k.a. Kdub - Christian Rapper and Reformed Apologist | Social Justice in Christianity, Prosperity Gospel, and Apologetics
Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Covid-19 Vaccines, Fairness in Girls' Sports, and Kristi Noem
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Kris Williams, a.k.a. "Kdub '' about Christianity, Apologetics, Roman Catholics, Black Hebrew Israelites, and how Kris social justice started to be incorporated into Christianity about seven years ago. Kris discussed the confusion in how racism is defined due to social justice in Christianity.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about Kristi Noem and the fairness in girls' sports bill, practicality in politics, and COVID-19 vaccines. Scottie talked about the hesitancy in taking the COVID vaccine and the COVID denialism.
Also, we touch upon President Biden's first formal press conference scheduled for Thursday, March 25th.
