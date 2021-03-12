Biden Goes 50 Days Without Questions

GUEST
Danny Shaw - Professor, Author, Mentor, Activist, and Analyst | U.S. Relations with Cuba, U.S.Imperialism, and Haiti
Gavin Wax - President of the New York Republican Club | Governor Cuomo, New York Democrats, and Nursing Home Deaths
In the first hour, John spoke with Danny Shaw on the history of Haiti, the Helms–Burton Act, and the Dominican Republic. Danny spoke on the class warfare in Haiti and the seven families in Haiti. Danny discussed the current rebellion happening in Haiti and corruption in the Haitian government.
In the second hour, John spoke with Gavin Wax on New York Democrats calling for Governor Cuomo's resignation, New York 2022 Governor race, and New York Attorney General investigation. Gavin spoke on the nursing home scandal going overlooked now due to the six women accusing Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment. Gavin talked about the candidates.
