The New Game Plan Isn't Working

Shane Stranahan - Host of Fault Lines | Third Party, Space Exploration, and the Filibuster
Medea Benjamin - Co-Founder of Human Rights Global Exchange, and Peace Group ‘Code Pink’ | Sanctions, Secret Wars and China
In the first hour, John spoke with Shane Stranahan on the COVID relief bill, the filibuster, and China joining Russia in space. Shane spoke on immigration as the next legislative bill the Biden administration will handle. Shane discussed the news of China and Russia working together on establishing bases on the Moon, and the failure of America to work in Space with foreign nations.
In the second hour, John spoke with Medea Benjamin on the goal of Saudi Arabia in Yemen, Biden administration transparency, and Gaza. Medea spoke on multiple ways the Biden administration has let down progressives. Medea spoke on the need to refocus within certain parts of the Peace movement and a more unified focus to end wars.
