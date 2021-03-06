Full Steam Ahead!

GUEST
Jefferson Morley - Journalist, Editor, and Author | James Angelton, Kim Philby, and CIA History
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Andrew Cuomo, Dr. Seuss Books Cancelled, and Cancel Culture
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with author Jefferson Morley on the paranoia of James Angelton, COINTEL program creation, and CIA declassification. Jefferson spoke on his extensive research into Angelton and all the personal traits that made Angelton infamous in the CIA. Jefferson talked about the new book on Kennedy’s assassination and the allegation of Russian involvement.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall on New York politics, books out of circulation, and Neera Tanden nomination failed. Ted talked about the history of Dr. Suess and the racism in his past work, before publishing children's books. Ted discussed the failures of the Biden administration in supporting a fifteen-dollar minimum wage hike and how that will affect elections in 2022.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)