Can America Quit Trump?

Caleb Maupin - Speaker, Writer, Political Analyst, and Author | Nord Stream 2 Pipeline, Media Focus on Navalny, and North Korea
Jamie Lovegrove - Political Reporter for The Post and Courier | South Carolina, Nikki Haley, and President Trump Potentially Running in 2024
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with RT correspondent Caleb Maupin on the energy fight between America and Russia, the free market, and North Korea joining the international economy. Caleb discussed the governments in 27 different states un-paving roads in small towns and hurting the economy in these states. Caleb spoke on the Biden administration and how they will address North Korea.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Jamie Lovegrove on South Carolina politics, Senator Rick Scott, and Nikki Haley’s future. Jamie discussed the gains the Republican party has received in the state after the 2020 election. Jamie talked about how the people in South Carolina are still supporters of President Trump, even after the January 6th riot.
