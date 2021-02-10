Questioning the Premise

GUESTS
Yaakov Shapiro – Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | History of Israel, Zionism, and Propaganda
Keri Smith – Former SJW, Co-Host of Unsafespace Podcast | SJW, Civility Dinners, and Corporate Wokeism
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Rabbi Yaakov on the history of Zionism, the creation of Israel, and propaganda funded by Israel. Rabbi Yaakov spoke on Judaism and how it turned into a nationality in the media. Rabbi Yaakov talked about Israel and how it's perceived as the state of safety from anti-Semitism.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Keri Smith on Hollywood going woke, virtual signaling, and grievance ideologies. Keri spoke on her awakening from the social justice movement after she realized it was like being in a cult. Keri talked about her civility dinners and how talking to people from other political spectrums was enlightening to her.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)