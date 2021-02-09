History Repeats

GUESTS
Kim Iversen – Independent Journalist and Host of The Kim Iversen Show | Gavin Newsome Recall, Republican Party in California and censorship
Lucy Komisar – Investigative Journalist at TheKomisarScoop.com | Being a Journalist in Jackson, Mississippi, Former Haiti President Jean-Bertrand Aristide, and Bill Browder
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Kim Iversen on the homeless issue in California, Los Angeles city council salary, and Los Angeles ruled by one party. Kim talked about the exodus of Californians and the effect that is having on the Democrats in cities like Los Angeles. Kim said the homeless issue in Southern California is out of control, and the Democrats in power have no intentions to help fix it.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Lucy Komisar on Bill Browder, IDT, and Genie Energy. Lucy discussed her work covering The Justice Department investigating violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, involving Haiti and US politicians involved. Lucy spoke on her work covering Bill Browder and networks like MSNBC ignoring the facts involving Bill Browder.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)