Show Trial Nation

Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Trumps Pardons, John Brennan, and Media Coordination of Roger Stone Arrest
Dr. Bill Honigman - Retired Emergency Room Physician, Activist | COVID in Orange County, Need for Single Payer, and Vaccine Distribution
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with attorney Tyler Nixon Joe Biden’s attack on the second amendment, the media going soft on Biden, and over prosecutions from government lawyers. Tyler talked about the prosecution he faced in Delaware from Beau Biden, during his time as Attorney General of Delaware. Tyler spoke on attorney Andrew Weissman and his involvement with the Roger Stone arrest.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Dr. Bill Honigman about the southern California COVID-19 issues, lack of preparedness in healthcare, and vaccine delays. Dr. Bill talked about the Biden administration and their lack of support for single-payer healthcare during a pandemic. Dr. Bill discussed the multiple issues the US has done with vaccinating the population.
