The United States of Drama

Tim Canova – Political Activist, Law Professor | Election Machines, Florida Election Crimes, and The Future of Election Integrity
Jim Hoft – Founder of Gateway Pundit | Josh Hawley Chances for 2024 Presidency, Republicans Rebranding Themselves, and the Dislike for Mitch McConnell
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with law professor Tim Canova on the media attacking election questioning, Clinton campaign taking over the DNC, and who owns the election machines. Tim talked about the need for hand-counted votes and basic standards for voting in America. Tim spoke on the Democratic party becoming more 'fascist' and the party of pro-censorship.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Jim Hoft on Missouri politics, Jim coming off suspension from Twitter, and left and right against censorship. Jim spoke on his recent tweet on election integrity in 2020, as the reason for his suspension from Twitter. Jim talked about the weakness of the Republicans and the willingness of Republican voters willing to walk away from the party.
