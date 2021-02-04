Biden Loves Foreign Policy

GUESTS
Gareth Porter – Investigative Journalist, Author, and Policy Analyst | Iran, MEK, and Biden’s Policy on Iran
John S. Nash – Journalist and MMA Journalist at BloodyElbow | UFC Earnings, Class Action Lawsuit Against the UFC, and Biden Administration Picking New Head of Antitrust Division
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Gareth Porter on America’s history with Iran, the CIA overthrow of the Shah, and Biden’s policy towards Iran. Gareth discussed how both political parties in America have a hostile stance towards Iran. Gareth talked about the Obama administration's goal of dividing Russia and China from Iran and how that impacted Iran, and how those relationships stand today in 2021.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with journalist John Nash on the beginnings of the UFC, earnings the UFC made, and how the Trump administration may have interfered in a class-action lawsuit. John Nash spoke on the class-action lawsuit filed by former UFC fighters, and the goal of the lawsuit. John Nash explained how the Biden administration may be the one to appoint a pro-labor appointee at the DOJ Antitrust division to oversee this case.
