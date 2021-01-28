Is Biden Giving the Left What They Want?

GUESTS
Cynthia McKinney - Former member of U.S. Congress, Author, and Speaker | Working Overseas, Funding of Israel, and Electronic Voting Machines
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Biden’s Executive Orders, Trump Impeachment, and Democrats using Progressive agendas
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Cynthia McKinney on her time in an Israeli prison, finding useless funding in bills by the US Congress, and voting integrity. Cynthia discussed her experience and knowledge of voting machines in America, and how these voting machine companies are protected. Cynthia talked about the various tactics politicians get trapped by and blackmailed in Washington DC, and her perspective on the future of politics .
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Ted Rall on Joe Biden’s empty Executive Orders, lack of Progressives on the Biden cabinet, and wasteful spending within the military budget. Ted spoke on his outlook of the Democrats, and the use of Kamala Harris as the face of Progressives Democrats. Ted talked about the frustration of the Democrats not delivering on the promise of more stimulus money for Americans.
