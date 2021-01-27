Will Biden Start Another War?

GUESTS
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Media Censorship, Biden’s History in Geopolitics, The Russia Whisperers
Shane Stranahan - Host of Fault Lines | Capitol Riot, Journalism, and False Flags
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Scott Ritter on his freelance writing work, Russia hostility from the Biden Administration, and America’s past with efforts to control Russia’s energy. Scott spoke about the inability to work with Russia, and the never-ending conflict America has with President Putin. Scott talked about the advice Biden will receive on Russia and how it will be heated rhetoric from war hawks.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Shane Stranahan on the incident at the Capitol, problems with journalism, and populations propagandized. Shane talked about his history covering political rallies and protests that have turned violent. Shane discussed the evidence that does not point to Qanon being government-related.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)