Should the USA Back Protests in Russia?

GUESTS
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Navalny Russian Protests, The History of Alexei Navalny, and Anti-Putin tactics
Bob Schlehuber - Co-host of Political Misfits on Radio Sputnik | COVID-19 Psychological Effects, Joe Biden’s Donors, and Terrorism Profiling in America Fading
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Western media hyping the Navalny arrest, the media ignoring Navalny’s ideas, and Western governments attacking Russia. Mark talked about the Western media using Alexei Navalny to attack Putin and his Administration. Mark discussed the two percent of support Navalny has in Russian polls, and how support of the Navalny protests by America will not be forgotten by President Putin and the Russian government.
In the second hour, Lee and John talked with Bob Schlehuber about the impeachment of President Trump, the Democrats focusing on President Trump after leaving office, and the lack of COVID relief money for US citizens. Bob discussed both political parties in America serving the billionaires and oligarchs, over the American people. Bob spoke on the hypocrisy of Joe Biden ordering the National Guard to Washington DC and the treatment they are receiving financially and politically.
