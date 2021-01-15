Resisting American Disinformation

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events, 37 people being investigated for the death of a police officer in the US Capitol riot, and BLM activist John Sullivan arrested for involvement in US Capitol riot.

GUESTS

Piers Robinson - Political Scientist and Co-Director of The Organization for Propaganda Studies| Origins of Propaganda, American & British Propaganda, and Media Reform

John Kiriakou - Former Head of CIA Counter-Terrorism in Pakistan, Whistleblower, and Author | The Backstory New Co-Host

Mario Balaban - Project Veritas Communication Team | PBS, Texas Ballot Harvesting Indictment, and Twitter Undercover Footage

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Piers Robinson on propaganda beginning as a neutral term, the Catholic Church origins of propaganda, and how propaganda is used in democracies. Piers discussed the need for media reform and the need for better journalism in today's society. Piers said propaganda is rooted in Western civilization and has created the chaotic environment we live in.

In the second hour, Lee talked with John Kiriakou who announced his joining The Backstory as a co-host with Lee Stranahan. John gave the listeners a quick overview of his past in the CIA and his prison term for being a whistleblower, and what to look forward on The Backstory.

Mario Balaban of Project Veritas joined the show to discuss the progress the Project Veritas has made in the 2020 election, undercover journalism, and the media attacks on their investigations. Mario talked about the recent arrest in Texas for ballot harvesting, and the media still stated there was no election fraud in this election.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com