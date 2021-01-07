You're Scheming on a Thing That's a Mirage

GUESTS
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Roger Stone Prosecution, Protesters Stormed the Capitol, Media Coverage of President Trump Tenure
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer, Co-Author of HR 676 | Civility Breaking Down, Removal of President Trump, and Violence Against the State
In the first hour, Lee spoke with attorney Tyler Nixon on the details of the Roger Stone Prosecution, media reaction to the Capitol incident, and a Muller legal team member prosecuting Enrique Tarrio of Proud Boys. Tyler and host Lee revisited the Roger Stone case and the problems from the Judge, Roger’s defense tactics, and the jury tampering. Tyler talked about Trump’s legal team and it being unable to present a coherent case to the courts, to help prove election fraud.
In the second hour, Lee talked with Joel Segal on the rising levels of civil unrest after the Capitol incident, banning racists like the KKK or White Nationalist from social media, and steps to create harmony in America. Joel spoke on the need for President Trump to be removed from office and the growing violence against the state occurring in the country.
