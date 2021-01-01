A World in White Gets Underway

GUESTS
Dr. Bill - Progressives at War, National Medicare Vote, and The Georgia Senate Election
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Roger Stone, Election Fraud, and The Joe Biden Administration
Hope Kesselring - Activist, Editor and Book Editor | Writing Host Lee Stranahan’s Book, Helping Julian Assange
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Dr. Bill on Progressive personalities arguing amongst themselves on social media, the harm a 3rd party would do to Progressive Democrats, Californians ignoring the lockdown orders. Dr. Bill discussed the numerous issues with progressive wing of the Democrats, and differences in corporate Democrats and Progressive Democrats.
In the second hour, Lee talked with Tyler Nixon about the Election fraud in the 2020 Election, the problems with the Trump legal team, and the Pardoning of Roger Stone. Tyler gives his legal opinion on the courts disregarding the cases brought to their courtrooms. Host Lee and Tyler agreed on President Trump’s legal team letting him and his supporters down.
Hope Kesselring joined the show and discussed her background and work in helping spread awareness on the wrong imprisonment of Julian Assange. Hope and host Lee discussed the West Memphis Three story and how this sad story was used to promote Pizzagate and Hope’s involvement in that case.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)