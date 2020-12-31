To the Lepers in Your Head

GUESTS
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Brexit, COVID-19 Mutations Found in the UK, and British Media Disinformation
Jim Jatras - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | Russian Orthodox Church, Joe Biden Taking Office, and Possible United States Break Up
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling on Brexit, Scotland leaving the EU, and the election rigging in the American election 2020. Ian talked about the media in Britain ignoring protests on COVID-19 lockdowns and vaccines. Ian discussed the alleged election fraud in America, the use of mail-in ballots, and how the Democrats planned their tactics a year before the election.
In the second hour, Lee talked with Jim Jatras about America’s internal division, how the Biden/Harris administration will handle foreign policy, and possible state secession. Jim discussed the liberal agenda of groups like Black Lives Matter and LGBT groups causing major division amongst American citizens. Jim spoke about the 2020 election, and how the 'fraud' in the election has caused irreparable harm among Americans and future elections.
