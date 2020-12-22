Libertine Men and Scarlet Women!

GUESTS
Dr. Randy Short - Writer, Historian, and Researcher | Lori Lightfoot, the Anjanette Young Case, and the Black Democratic Establishment
Kristen Berman - Creative Producer, Account Manager, and Marketing Manager | Social Media Censorship, New Year Resolutions, and Being Realistic in 2021
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Dr. Randy Short on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s concealment of a police bodycam in the wrongful arrest of Anjanette Young, the selection of Black leaders, and a civil war within the Black community. Dr. Short discussed the Democratic establishment's history of selecting leaders like Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson. Host Lee and Dr. Short talked about the civil wars happening in society and the Black community.
In the second hour, Lee talked with Kristen Berman, who discussed her interpretation on social media censorship, the cancel culture, and the New Year’s resolution needed for 2021. Kristen talked about the mindset and point of view people need to have in the age of COVID-19 to cope with continuing lockdowns and restrictions on businesses. Kristen expanded on the continuing conversations about social constructs and the dangers of attaching many behaviors to social constructs.
