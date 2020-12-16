Whisper Secrets to the Wind

GUESTS
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Healthcare/ACA, the Democratic Party, and Joe Biden’s Presidency
Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | The End of the 2020 Election, Lin Wood & Sidney Powell, and Trump Voters in Denial
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall on the problems with America's healthcare & insurance system, corporate versus government, and the differences between the Left and the Democratic Party. Ted discussed the militarism of the Democratic party and the party leaving grassroots progressives behind. Ted talked about the problems the Affordable Care Act has and his views on ways to fix it.
In the second hour, Lee talked with Carmine Sabia of SabiaReport.com about the reality of Joe Biden taking office as President in January, Trump voters holding on to hope, and criticism of Trump’s cabinet picks. Carmine discussed the hardship of telling his audience the facts on the 2020 election and the problem Trump supporters face after Biden is inaugurated. Host Lee and Carmine spoke on the future of the Republican party and the establishment looking to forget President Trump.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)