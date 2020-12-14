Yankee Detectives Are Always on the TV

GUESTS
Lucy Komisar - Investigative Journalist at TheKomisarScoop.com | Preet Bharara, Prevezon case, and Bill Browder/Magnitsky
Jared Beck - Attorney, Author | Supreme Court, Mass Media, and State Secession
In the first hour, Lee spoke with investigative journalist Lucy Komisar. Lucy discussed the role of the Southern District of New York in financial fraud cases, Bill Browder, and Todd Hyman. Lucy talked about Preet Bharara and his background as chief counsel of Senator Schumer, his involvement in the Browder/Magnitsky case, and his involvement in the Prevezon case. Host Lee and Lucy reviewed the testimony of DHS investigator Todd Hyman and his admissions in the testimony.
In the second hour, Lee talked with Jared Beck and discussed the Supreme Court dismissing President Trump’s best chance to overturn the election, Jared’s experience at Harvard Law School, and possible state secession from the United States. Jared talked about the problems with mass media and the narrow political perspective it has programmed into Americans. Host Lee and Jared covered the recent discussion from certain states in possible secession from the US.
