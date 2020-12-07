We'll Pull Laughter From the Skies

GUESTS

Gavin Wax - President of the New York Republican Club | Young Republican Event, New Jersey Governor Attacks, and Trump Campaign Failures.

Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | Tribalism, the 2020 Election, and Political Realignment

In the first hour, Lee spoke with President of the New York Republican Club, Gavin Wax, on the event that happened in New Jersey, the attack from the Governor of New Jersey, and the problem the Trump campaign had in getting more voters. Gavin spoke on the precautions and obstacles his organization took on having this event and the reaction from the left. Host Lee and Gavin talked about the tactics the Democrats used in the 2020 election and the failures in the Trump voter outreach.

In the second hour, Lee talked with economist Mark Frost on the 2020 political situation, the future realigning in politics and technology creating division. Mark spoke on the lawsuits by Sidney Powell being thrown out by federal judges and the impossibility of state legislators overturning the election for President Trump. Host Lee and Mark discussed the future of politics in America and the dangers of political tribalism growing in America.

