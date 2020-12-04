Look in the Doubt We've Wallowed

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events, including the California Governor announcing new lockdowns in the state, the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in a single day, and Warner Brothers simultaneously releasing new movies to theaters and HBO MAX streaming.

GUESTS

Neil McCabe - Writer, Reporter for Project Veritas | Venezuela, Election 2020, and Project Veritas Reporting

Jim Hoft - Founder of Gateway Pundit | Election 2020, Voter Fraud, and the Fighting Between Trump Supporters

Carmine Sabia - Writer, Editor, Publisher of SabiaReport.com | Lin Wood & Sidney Powell, Democrats taking the Senate, and President Trump's Legal Battles

In the first hour, Lee spoke with journalist Neil McCabe of Project Veritas about his views of the 2020 election, the work Project Veritas has been doing, and how President Trump’s lawyers are doing in presenting their case of election fraud. Neil spoke on the media refusing to air the evidence that has been presented since Election Day and the job conservative media has done covering this evidence. Neil and host Lee spoke on Joe Biden's recent health problems and the difference his physical health seemed in 2016.

In the second hour, Lee talked with Jim Hoft of the GatewayPundit to discuss the ongoing conflict of the political right, the new video of suitcases rolled out after election inspectors left the building and the Georgia Senate race. Jim discussed the new video released in Atlanta of suitcases full of ballots rolled out after election officials left the building. Host Lee and Jim reviewed the current arguments between Republican voters on the Georgia Senate race.

Lee also spoke with writer Carmine Sabia about the fighting happening among Trump supporters, the reality of a Biden administration taking office, and lawyers Sidney Powell and Lin Wood contradicting themselves with Trump supporters. Host Lee and Carmine talked about the Georgia senate race and Trump supporters telling people to not vote in the Georgia senate race in order to “teach Republicans a lesson.” Carmine discussed the problems with famous Trump surrogates lying to Trump supporters and causing confusion.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com