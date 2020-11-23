Just to Babble in the Back Room

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed the news of the day, including Biden’s incoming cabinet, protests against COVID-19 lockdowns in Germany, and the Trump team distancing themselves from Sidney Powell.

GUESTS

Carmine Sabia - Writer and Editor at Large at SabiaReport.com | Sidney Powell and the Trump Legal Team

Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Host of RT’s In Question | COVID-19 Vaccines, the 2020 Election, and the Deep State

In the first hour, host Lee spoke with Carmine Sabia about Sidney Powell and the Trump legal team. Carmine discussed how he had been excited about the Kraken, but because the Trump legal team is not backing Sidney Powell’s claims, it’s obvious that she doesn’t have the goods. He also said that her claims about Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are incredulous. Host Lee and Carmine agreed about the importance of sticking to the truth, even when it’s unpopular, and how not taking Sidney Powell’s story as truth is unpopular with many people present.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about how the year 2020 is going with masks and social distancing. They also discussed COVID-19 vaccinations and Big Pharma. Then they talked about covering the 2020 elections and how tiresome it has become. Manila said some states, such as Arizona, were called too soon for Biden and that Trump might have a comeback in 2024, but the Deep State is actually running the show.

