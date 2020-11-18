Offer Me Alternatives and I Decline

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events, such as New York City Schools closing due to a 2.5% rise in COVID-19 cases, Minnesota readying to set new COVID-19 restrictions, and Alex Jones and a number of citizens storming the Georgia capital to ensure a valid recount.

GUESTS

Larry Pinkney - Author, Former Black Panther, and Former Political Prisoner | Black Panthers, Black Lives Matter, and the Weather Underground

Dr. David Samadi - Physician, Expert in Prostate Cancer and Robotic Surgery | COVID-19, Vaccines, and Lockdowns

Matt Berman - Creative Director, Copywriter, and CMO Strategist | Joe Biden, Philadelphia Voting Fraud, and Voter Intimidation

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Larry Pinkney, former Black Panther, about the history of the Black Panthers, the Black Lives Matter movement and the disinformation of Black History in America. Host Lee and Larry spoke about the true history of the Black Panthers and the whitewashing of their history in the media. Larry talked about the Black Lives Matter organization hijacking the original Black Panther plan and inserting LGBTQ ideas into these original plans to destroy the traditional family values.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Dr. David Samadi about the vaccines being announced, the new set of lockdowns, and the over-restrictive laws by governors across the country. Dr. Samadi discussed the contradictions government officials have released on COVID-19, how soon he expects social distancing, and how lockdowns will end in 2021.

In the final segment, guest Matt Berman spoke with host Lee about the connection between Joe Biden and the University of Pennsylvania, as well as the illegality of the city of Philadelphia in the 2020 election. Matt talked about the investigation announced in January into the University of Pennsylvania and foreign money involving Joe Biden, in addition to the voter intimidation Philadelphia engaged in to suppress the votes for President Trump.

