Clowns to the Left of Me, Jokers to the Right

Enrique Tarrio - Proud Boys National Chairman | Million MAGA March, Antifa, Joe Biden Presidency, and Media
Pete Santilli - Journalist | 2020 Election, President Trump Legal Battles, and the Voting Machines
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Enrique Tarrio about the Million Maga March in Washington, DC, the Proud Boys’ involvement in this march, and the violence that happened from agitators. Enrique discussed the amount of supporters that arrived and how the media was unfairly portraying the event to the public. Host Lee and Enrique talked about dangers physically and constitutionally a Biden presidency will be if he is inaugurated.
In the second hour, Lee spoke to Pete Santilli about citizen journalism, censorship, and Communism. Pete spoke about the Antifa & BLM ideology being publicly communist. Pete and host Lee talked about voter fraud that happened in the 2020 election and what are the chances President Trump can make his case in the courts. Pete discussed the voting machine controversy and President Trump's legal team presenting the biggest voter fraud case in American history.
