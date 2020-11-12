Election 2020: Hail to the Thief

On today’s episode, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events, including 5 Americans dying in a peacekeeper’s helicopter crash, Joe Biden speaking as projected President-elect with the Pope, Hong Kong expelling members of their legislative council on behalf of China, and Pennsylvania ruling in favor of the Trump campaign in the ID voter deadline.

GUESTS

Thom Nickels - Author, Journalist | 2020 Election, Philadelphia Riots, Voter Fraud & Corruption in Philadelphia

John Rubino - Online Investor, Columnist, Author, and Analyst | US Dollar, Bankruptcy, War, and Economic Crash

In the first hour, Lee spoke with writer Thom Nickels about the 2020 election, Philadelphia riots, and Philadelphia’s history of corruption & voter fraud. Thom discussed his on the ground reporting from the Philadelphia Convention Center, where the vote counting and protests were taking place. Thom spoke about living in Philadelphia and the decades of corruption he has witnessed and covered in his career. Host Lee and Thom talked about the Walter Wallace police shooting and the riots that followed as a dangerous pattern any time the police confront black citizens.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with John Rubino of DollarCollapse.com about the coming crisis of the US dollar, how soon an economic crash is expected, and the coming bankruptcy of many states and cities. John covered the history of the US dollar and how its value has fallen, as well as the confidence countries all over the world, have in the US dollar. Host Lee and John spoke on the demonization of Russia and China as part of a planned distraction from the USA's monetary situation. Lastly, John covered the coming bankruptcy or bailouts for many states and cities in 2021.

