Record Shattering Election Day

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events, including record-breaking voting numbers, Isis taking credit for the terror attack in Austria, and a federal judge ordering a sweep of postal offices to ensure all votes have been collected.

GUESTS

Mark Frost– Economist, Professor, Drummer, and Consultant | Atlanta, Atheism, Election, and the Working Poor

Jamie Lovegrove – Political Reporter for Post Courier | 2020 Election, Lindsey Graham, and the South Carolina Senate Race

Neil McCabe - Writer, Reporter for Project Veritas | 2024 Election, Kristi Noem, Project Veritas, and the 2020 Election

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Frost about what he has seen in the Atlanta area on Election Day and the surrounding area. Mark talked about meeting Trump voters and how welcoming they are, versus the nasty attitude of the liberal Joe Biden voters. Host Lee and Mark talked about the faults of capitalism in creating a lazy society and the dynamics and work ethic of the working poor in America.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Jamie Lovegrove, and they discussed how the 2020 election is going in South Carolina, how the Lindsey Graham Senate race is going, and how the Democrats have gained ground in South Carolina with voters. Jamie talked about the tight race that Senator Graham is in versus the Democrat and if a Democrat can pull a senate seat from the GOP.

The final guest, Neil McCabe, came on and discussed the potential of Kristi Noem taking the throne of the Republican party after President Trump in 2024, the chances for President Trump in the 2020 election, and the gaming of the voting system in America. Neil spoke on the fraud in states like Pennsylvania and Minnesota that have occurred due to the mail-in voting happening in 2020. Neil lastly discussed the future undercover reports coming from Project Veritas and how citizens should step up in politics.

