Biden in Hiding After Bobulinski Bombshells

Bob Wenzel – Economist, Editor, Publisher | Tony Bobulinski, Joe Biden, China, and the 2020 Election
Andrew Arthur – Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | ICE, Illegal Immigration, Coyotes, and the Future Biden Administration on Immigration
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Bob Wenzel about the poor decision making in hiring that President Trump had in his first term. Bob spoke on Bill Clinton's tactic of hiring all his Arkansas friends in his presidential administration and how Trump not doing the same was his biggest failure. Lee discussed the Tucker Carlson interview of Tony Bobulinski with Bob, and they talked about Bobulinksi directly implicating Joe Biden and his family accepting foreign money. Bob described the corrupt practices Joe Biden uses through his son Hunter and brother Jim Biden.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Arthur about the legislation that Joe Biden and Barack Obama signed for border fencing in 2006. Andrew also talked about the stance Joe Biden has taken against ICE officers, his coming out against deportations of Illegal aliens, and the media silence on Bidens Immigration stance. Lee and Andrew spoke on the numerous pro-illegal immigration organizations in the Washington DC area, and the few numbers of conservative organizations able to counter them.
