The Threat to Trump is From Inside His Administration

GUESTS
Alexander Mercouris – Editor in Chief at TheDuran.com | “Russian disinformation”, Media, The City of London
James Hoft – Founder of The Gateway Pundit | Hunter Biden Laptop
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Alexander Mercouris about the Bolivian elections and a possible resurgence of leftist governments in Latin America. Alexander and Lee also discussed whether the term “Russian disinformation” is being used as the excuse for any harmful information on Joe Biden.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with James Hoft of Gateway Pundit about the 2020 election and Jim's publication of a story written by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson on Hunter Biden laptop. Lee and Jim also agreed Trump will be very aggressive in the final debate.
Lee also talked about NY Post still being locked out of Twitter, the beheading of a teacher in France, and how Jared Kushner is the single biggest traitor to the Trump Administration.
