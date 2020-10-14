Exclusive Audio: DNC Operative Pushed Foreign Plan to Deny Trump, Make Biden President in 2016

The Backstory’s first guest Taylor Hudak joined the show to discuss the time she spent in London covering the Julian Assange hearings. Taylor explained that Assange is essentially a political prisoner being denied bail even after serving the time needed for the original crime he was detained for. Taylor discussed the stark outlook Assange would face if he was extradited to an American prison in Virginia. Lee and Taylor speak about the deal Julian was offered for his cooperation in revealing his source of the Wikileaks emails in 2016. Next guest Matt Berman comes on to discuss a problem in America that started with Occupy Wall Street and is now rebranded as “homeless encampment”. Matt discussed the steps he took in investigating what is really going on in a four-month-long “homeless encampment” in Philadelphia. He came to realize through government officials that the city of Philadelphia was enabling this occupation in the middle of the city. He realized that the mayor and the district attorney's office were allowing this encampment to occur even as reports and evidence of open drug use, as well as violence and two murders in the encampment. Matt and Lee discuss the potential for more serious crimes to occur as well as the corruption enabling it.

Also, Lee talks about a foreign plan to have Obama delay the Electoral College and have Biden installed as President and keep Trump from taking the office in 2016. Tune in to hear exclusive audio that proves it.

