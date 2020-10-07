The Real History of Angela Davis and The Shearer Family

The Backstory’s guest law professor Tim Canova joined the show to discuss teaching law during COVID, his decision to not run for office in South Florida, and the manipulation of voting in his district. Host Lee and Tim discuss the unity of both the left and right, on wanting to address the problems with America's voting process and voting counting. Tim and host Lee continue their conversation on the solutions to help fix the two-party system present in America. Tim also speaks on the government possibly using tech companies to censor US citizens. Final Guest RT host Peter Lavelle came on the show and spoke with host Lee, about the negative effects Russiagate has had on the world. Russian citizens and citizens of other countries see America “on the decline”, after the Russiagate demonization ongoing for the last four years. Peter discusses his disappointment in President Trump unable to accomplish one of his campaign goals, ending the endless wars. Peter Lavelle also expands on the Armenian, Azerbaijan conflict and Russia’s involvement in the situation as the arbitrator of the situation due to their geographic and military location. Peter also details the Russian military and their involvement in helping diffuse the Syria situation, while the media ignored it.
