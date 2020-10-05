Will the Media Meltdown About Trump Hospital Exit

The Backstory’s first guest: journalist, filmmaker Ahmed Kaballo spoke on the decision by the high courts of the UK against England and the Venezuelan gold. Ahmed was on hand at the Assange hearings, he spoke on David Morales head of UC Global denying the evidence presented in Assange hearing, the US is using stalling tactics on evidence, as well as evidence on plans to kidnap, poison and spying on Julian Assange and his attorneys. Julian’s mental health is also very much in question to handle extradition after being diagnosed with Asperger’s. The second guest Mark Sleboda came on to discuss the Belarus protests, sanctions from Russia on Belarus. Host Lee and Mark speak on the reported money given to Hunter Biden from a Russian mayor’s daughter. The final guest University of Texas of Austin professor Daniel Bonevac spoke about the difficulties of teaching in-person and hybrid teaching. Daniel is also a victim of targeting by Antifa and put on a list on UT campus for supporting Trump in 2016. Professor Bonevac expands on the ideology that Black Lives Matter has aligned itself with, Marxism and critical race theory injected into the education system over the last fifty years.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)