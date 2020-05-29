Let Down by the UK Media

“During the pandemic, the British public have been sensational but they have been poorly served by their media.” That's the view of former tabloid Editor, Neil Wallis, who is Jon Gaunt’s guest this week on Shooting from the Lip.

Wallis also states that, “I would have done the same thing as Dominic Cummings to protect my kids but the trip to Barnard Castle is inexcusable, as is the story of going back to work when his sick wife was still ill, that broke his own rules.”

However, he also lays into his former press colleagues saying some of the coverage was “full of inaccuracies and untruths.” He also condemns the press mob who gathered outside Cummings’ home.

However, he stresses that, “it is a totally legitimate story, of course it is, and I believe he will survive.”

Neil also criticizes the Number 10 press office saying that, “this has damaged Boris Johnson.” He believes that, “the Rose garden press conference should have happened on Saturday morning at the latest, they left the story hanging in the air for 48 hours.”

“This is very, very damaging to Boris and the Conservatives but he and it will survive because of his 80-seat majority.”

Neil believes that the Cummings coverage has been heavily influenced by the Brexit battles.

Neil also says, “I was appalled by Cheltenham, I thought it was madness at the time, I could not understand why it was going ahead but there are so many other things being called out now which are simply hindsight stories.”

He now wants people to get back to work and states that children are being damaged by nor going to school.

He believes that Rishi Sunak has been the star of the pandemic saying he has been, “decisive, brilliant, even though it was against every instinct that the Tory party have, he has stood up to the plate”

He finishes by slating BBC Newsnight presenter, Emily Maitlis.

“She made a speech, she told her audience her views on Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson and the government, she absolutely trashed them all. I thought Newsnight was a news program nor a comment program and it’s illegal under OFCOM’s rules for the BBC to be biased one way or the other, that was a complete biased polemic and it was outrageous. It was symbolic of what was started under Brexit and completely out of order, the perfect example of the BBC bias was this Emily Maitlis’ speech."