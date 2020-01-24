Meghan and Harry are the King and Queen of Woke Culture

“I’m not a big fan of the Brexit Party.“ This comes from Scotland’s leading Brexiteer and former UKIP MEP, David Coburn, who doesn’t pull his punches on this week’s edition of Shooting from the Lip with Jon Gaunt.

Coburn doesn’t hold back his words when discussing the future of Nigel Farage’s political party who seem to find themselves without a cause going forward.

It’s not just Nigel Farage that is in his sights as he proceeds to call out the hypocrisy of the 'King and Queen of Woke Culture': Harry and Meghan, “If you asked me I don't think praise has been too bad with him at all. The Queen is quite right to cut them off. They can’t trade on the royal name and desert their post.”

David isn’t afraid to place the blame of Meghan Markle either: “Harry is whipped!”

Over the last week, there has been an increase in debate around political correctness, surrounding comments made by the actor Laurence Fox. David doesn’t hesitate to throw his weight behind the controversial actor: “All I can say is I’d vote for him, when he’s done with treading the boards he should get himself elected!”

He also believes that the Labour party is done, “The Labour Party has gone the way of the Whip Party: it's not there anymore. I think the Labour Party is disintegrating!”

On the race for Labour leadership and the argument that a woman should be the next leader: “I’m all for woman’s rights, I want women to have a fair crack at the whip, but I do not believe that they should be treated better than men!”

You may not agree with him, but you need to hear his blistering opinions.