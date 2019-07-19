Parliament Is Defying the People

Brexit Party MEP for Scotland, David Coburn says the Brexit Party could win the next General Election and Nigel Farage will be the next PM after Boris!

David wastes no time in Shooting from the Lip in this episode with Jon Gaunt.

He wants Boris to suspend Parliament and push through Brexit as “Parliament is defying the people and there is a fetish amongst this class to stay in the EU” and that it is motivated by “jobs for the boys.”

He believes an economic bomb is about to go off in the EU and we should get away from it now either by walking away with a no deal or via a General Election.

“This is like 1848 the year for revolutions, people are revolting right across Europe, look at Italy.”

He believes that in a General Election that it is possible that the Brexit Party could actually win and form the Government.

David wants to scrap HS2, slash foreign aid and redistribute the wealth right through the UK.

Meanwhile he says that in his home country of Scotland, “The SNP are finished if we get Brexit and that is why Nicola Sturgeon is getting her knickers in a twist and that there is no appetite for another independence referendum.”

This is a fascinating interview with a politician who has been in the middle of both the Brexit debate and the Scottish independence saga for years.