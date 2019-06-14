Everyone is a Hypocrite when it Comes to Being Paid

This week’s guest is broadcaster, columnist and podcaster, James Delingpole. James wastes no time in shooting from the lip with Jon Gaunt declaring that “Michael Gove is not a cokehead, not the sort of person who indulges in drugs.” “He has been set up by the MSM who want to crown Boris as PM.”

However, he thinks Boris will be the next Prime Minister however he adds, “I love the idea where Boris is PM and Nigel Farage is holding Boris by the balls.”

He states that if there was a “a pincer movement between the ERG and the Brexit Party then Britain has a very golden future.”

On Jo Brand he states that, “This is the kind of “joke” only someone on the left endorsed and cushioned by the BBC could make”

He believes that, “she was legitimising violence and given the tense times we are living in I don’t think she should be allowed to get away with it.”

He wants her sacked. “It would be good if she got sacked by the BBC, it is about time.”

He also wants the BBC to become a subscription service saying that “the BBC is well past its sell by date.” And that, “Only people trapped in the Leftist bubble would not think the BBC are biased against the Right.”

This is a storming episode. Do not miss it.