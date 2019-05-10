Farage Could End Up in Number 10

Suzanne Evans from the Leavers of Britain group is Jon Gaunt’s guest on this week’s edition of Shooting from the Lip.

Suzanne lays into UKIP saying that Gerard Batten is the worst leader they have ever had and that “UKIP is dragging itself down further with every breath it takes so the Brexit party is the only game in town.” “I feel embarrassed to have been associated with UKIP.”

She believes that Steve Bannon has been coaching Nigel Farage but believes that this could be “his Achilles heel and this could be his downfall he should be distancing himself from the Alt Right.”

She actually thinks with the growing anger in the UK if there was a General Election there is a possibility that Farage could end up in Number 10!

She also plenty of time to attack Jeremy Corbyn stating, “What’s going to do most damage to this country a man like Corbyn who has sympathised with terrorists worldwide, a man whose economic policies are Marxist or a no deal Brexit which we have control of…no deal Brexit is nothing compared to that man getting into power.”

This is an explosive episode of Shooting From the Lip do not miss it.