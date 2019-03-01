Our Democracy is Not a Democracy

Patrick O'Flynn MEP gives us his prediction of what will happen next with Brexit, his views on Tommy Robinson and demands a new treason law.

MEP Patrick O’Flynn declares that if Theresa May has another EU referendum then, “Nigel Farage will give her the biggest bloody nose ever.”

However, Patrick is not going to be a member of The New Brexit Party as he is now in the SDP which he describes as, “hard line Brexit, socially conservative, sceptical on trans and all that, to the left on the economy believing big corporations should pay more tax but that the NHS is important.”

Patrick believes many people are pro-Brexit but will not vote for Batten’s UKIP or even Farage’s new party.

However, he has no time for the new Independent group led by Chukka as it is “a Media hologram, they do not stand for anything and they are establishment from their heads to their toes.”

On the Brexit betrayal Patrick does not hold back stating, “The ruling classes have let the people down but the system allows them to lie in their manifestos and to go back on their promises…the British public can see what is happening. Our democracy is not a democracy.”

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com