The Pope’s Record is not Spotless

Jon Gaunt’s guest this week is a very controversial one as it is the Catholic blogger and journalist Caroline Farrow. Caroline is anti-Gay Marriage, anti-abortion and on the Transgender issue she says, “I don’t believe gender exists you are born into a sex you are either a man or a woman.”

Jon and Caroline start by discussing the latest Papal visit to Ireland and the sex abuse scandals that are engulfing the Church and are leading to some people to call for the Pope to resign.

Caroline admits that “The Pope’s record is unfortunately not spotless” on sex abuse.

She details most of the scandals at the moment and does not hold back on her views on them.

Caroline is vehemently anti-abortion in any situation saying that even in rape cases, “you are punishing the baby for the sins of the father”

Her views are based on her own experiences, which she details, of her own abortion in 1997.

The interview concludes with Caroline saying that her voice is being silenced by the old media, the new media and trolls and that “If I wanted to get job in public sector or even in Sainsbury's I would have to change my name because of my views.”

This interview will stop you in your tracks and we are convinced you may disagree with much of what she says but surely, we need to hear voices like Caroline's and that is what Shooting from the Lip is all about.