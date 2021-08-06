Taliban Advances in Afghanistan; Ending the Korean War; Monitoring the Police

Garland Nixon, co-host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik and host of News Views with Garland Nixon on WPFW, talks to us about the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban* keeps gaining ground as the US withdraws from the country, and reports of increasing violence against the civilian population after failed peace talks between the Taliban and the government. We also talk about Iran officially inaugurating its new president, Ebrahim Raisi, and whether we will see a change in Iran/US relations.

Christine Hong, chair of critical race & ethnic studies at UC Santa Cruz and board member of the Korea Policy Institute, and Monica Kim, William Appleman Williams Chair in the US, international & diplomatic history at the University of Wisconsin- Madison, talk to us about the American Studies Association announcing its support for a resolution calling for an end to the Korean War, the importance and role academic institutions play in demanding peace on the peninsula, and the challenge of reaching Americans on this issue.

Ron Hampton, DC representative for Blacks in Law Enforcement of America and former executive director of the National Black Police Association and a retired twenty-three veteran of the DC Metropolitan Police Department, talks to us about a new study by the American Psychological Association revealing that police officers speak to Black drivers in a more disrespectful tone during traffic stops than the way they speak to white drivers, federal efforts to monitor police departments, and whether these initiatives have yielded positive results.

Nick Cruse, co-founder of Fred Hampton Leftists and citizen journalist focusing on state violence, the class war & foreign policy, and Sean Michael Love, founder and editor-in-chief of Black House News, talk to us about The Washington Post’s retelling of how the eviction moratorium was extended, how leftists got fooled once again by the Democratic Party as Nina Turner takes the loss in Ohio’s congressional primary, Mexico suing US gun manufacturers over trafficked guns in their country, and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser doubling down after being caught not following the renewed mask mandate.

