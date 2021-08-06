Register
09:00 GMT06 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Political Misfits

    Taliban Advances in Afghanistan; Ending the Korean War; Monitoring the Police

    Political Misfits
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/74/1078297401_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_566f3e274dab110bf44bd18dda918b2f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio-political-misfits/202108061083537376-taliban-advances-in-afghanistan-ending-the-korean-war-monitoring-the-police/

    Federal monitoring of police departments has yielded disputed results. How these efforts should rethink their approach to police oversight.

    Garland Nixon, co-host of The Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik and host of News Views with Garland Nixon on WPFW, talks to us about the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban* keeps gaining ground as the US withdraws from the country, and reports of increasing violence against the civilian population after failed peace talks between the Taliban and the government. We also talk about Iran officially inaugurating its new president, Ebrahim Raisi, and whether we will see a change in Iran/US relations.

    Christine Hong, chair of critical race & ethnic studies at UC Santa Cruz and board member of the Korea Policy Institute, and Monica Kim, William Appleman Williams Chair in the US, international & diplomatic history at the University of Wisconsin- Madison, talk to us about the American Studies Association announcing its support for a resolution calling for an end to the Korean War, the importance and role academic institutions play in demanding peace on the peninsula, and the challenge of reaching Americans on this issue.  

    Ron Hampton, DC representative for Blacks in Law Enforcement of America and former executive director of the National Black Police Association and a retired twenty-three veteran of the DC Metropolitan Police Department, talks to us about a new study by the American Psychological Association revealing that police officers speak to Black drivers in a more disrespectful tone during traffic stops than the way they speak to white drivers, federal efforts to monitor police departments, and whether these initiatives have yielded positive results.

    Nick Cruse, co-founder of Fred Hampton Leftists and citizen journalist focusing on state violence, the class war & foreign policy, and Sean Michael Love, founder and editor-in-chief of Black House News, talk to us about The Washington Post’s retelling of how the eviction moratorium was extended, how leftists got fooled once again by the Democratic Party as Nina Turner takes the loss in Ohio’s congressional primary, Mexico suing US gun manufacturers over trafficked guns in their country, and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser doubling down after being caught not following the renewed mask mandate. 

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    *The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia.

    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Taliban, withdrawal, violence, civilians, Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, Joe Biden, korea, War, peace, academia, monitoring, police monitoring, moratorium, Ohio, Nina Turner, Mexico, guns, Muriel Bowser
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse