Cuomo on the Ropes; Turner Concedes in Ohio; Apps and Data Collection; Evictions Delayed

Ted Rall, award-winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, talks to us about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio planning to institute a covid vaccination mandate for certain indoor activities, the New York Attorney General report into sexual harassment accusations levied against Governor Andrew Cuomo, and whether his political career will survive after President Biden asked for his resignation. We also talk about Shontel Brown defeating Nina Turner in the special primary election for Ohio’s 11th Congressional District after a deluge of money from centrist and conservative democrats flooded the race with negative ads against Turner.

Chris Garaffa, web developer, technologist, security and privacy consultant, talks to us about the case of Monsignor Jeffrey Burrill, who was ousted from his position after data collected by the hookup app Grindr was released to the public, how data collection is built into many apps, which is in turn sold to data brokers, and how privacy protections have proven to be easy to sidestep because of the huge market for personal data. We also talk about Jeff Bezos’ efforts to secure a Moon lander contract for his Blue Origin company ending in failure, and the relationship between mega-corporations and government agencies.

Margaret Flowers, medical doctor, co-director of Popular Resistance and a member of the steering committee of HOPE - Health Over Profit, an organization working to achieve a national improved Medicare for All healthcare system, talks to us about the extension of the eviction moratorium until October after much hand-wringing by Democrats, and whether it will be a solution to the impending housing crisis and not just a temporary band-aid.

Justin Williams, co-host of Redspin Sports, and Karleigh Webb, journalist, videographer and anti-imperialist, labor & trans rights organizer with the PSL in Connecticut, talk to us about a revealing report that the NCAA’s financial dependence on its Division I men’s basketball tournament has long fueled gender inequity in college sports, a Canadian midfielder becoming the first out transgender, non-binary athlete to win an Olympic medal, and Novak Djokovic’s Olympic meltdown.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com