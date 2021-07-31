Blinken’s Visit to India; The Economy and the Pandemic; Challenging the Dem Establishment

Vijay Prashad, historian, journalist and executive director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, talks to us about Secretary Blinken’s recent visit to India, how despite the Biden administration’s focus on human rights and democracy abroad, India has not received any criticisms over Prime Minister Modi’s dubious track record on this matter, and the $25 million investment in vaccines in India with no mention of a waiver of patents to facilitate production. We also talk about the NSO group’s involvement in the Modi government and how Indian officials have remained silent on this matter, and the role that India and Pakistan will play in Afghanistan in the future.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, professor of economics at the University of Missouri - Kansas City, and former President of the National Economic Association, talks to us about reports on the second-quarter growth of the US economy indicating an annual growth rate of 6.5 percent, and bringing the US economy beyond its pre-pandemic size, how this reportedly positive news does not mean that working people are faring well, and how a single-minded focus on growth is not an effective way to look at the economy. We also talk about housing prices continuing to rise, the looming eviction crisis for renters, how pandemic assistance lifted millions out of poverty and what will happen when these programs lapse, and whether a guaranteed income or UBI program could provide a long term solution to poverty and inequality.

Afeni, member of Freedom Fighters DC and abolitionist in training, and Robin Harris, activist, Green Party co-chair of Florida and candidate for State Representative for District 46, talk to us about the race for Ohio's 11th Congressional District where Nina Turner continues to hold a small lead in the polls, despite the Democratic Party machine opening its coffers and bringing out the stars of its center-right wing to support Shontel Brown. We also talk about Texas Democrats leaving the state to prevent Republicans from passing new voting restrictions and how there needs to be a stronger, more unified effort to fight voter suppression, and about the work that the Green Party is doing in Florida.

