South Africa Unrest; Labor and the Party Duopoly; Russiagate is Back

Democrats agree to price tag on Infrastructure Bill. Will there be enough unity within the party to garner enough votes to pass it?

Joel Segal, co-author of the original Medicare for All bill, executive director of the Justice Action Mobilization Network and national director of the COVID-19 Emergency Response Group, talks to us about Senators Charles Schumer (D-NY) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reaching a deal on an infrastructure package, whether the bill goes far enough in dealing with climate change. We also talk about the European Commission announcing ambitious plans to cut carbon emissions by 55 percent by 2030.

Nic Wolpe, Chief Executive of the Liliesleaf Trust and Museum, talks to us about the ongoing unrest in South Africa after the arrest of Jacob Zuma, how much of this unrest is related to Zuma’s jailing and whether there are larger grievances around the continued economic inequality in the country, and the government’s response to the protests. We also talk about how the country is dealing with a third wave of coronavirus infections, and how vaccination efforts are going in the country.

Chris Smalls, organizer and former-Amazon warehouse worker, talks to us about the importance of developing a labor movement that is independent of the party duopoly in the United States, the decision to start an independent union in the fight against Amazon, and how organizing is progressing there.

John Kiriakou, co-host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik, talks to us about an alleged bombshell by The Guardian’s Luke Harding, whether the allegations within it would hold under scrutiny, and the continuing obsession with Russiagate in media circles. We also talk about revelations in the Larry Nassar case demonstrating how the FBI mishandled the case by failing to respond to allegations in a responsible way.

Dan Kovalik is an author and human rights & labor lawyer. His most recent book is “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using ‘Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests.” He talks to us about a case where the ACLU is challenging the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office’s policy of making plea offers "substantially harsher" if people assert their rights to a preliminary hearing or a trial, and what this could mean for citizens’ rights.

