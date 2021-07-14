War in Yemen Rages On; Israel’s Citizenship Law; Europe, US, and Nord Stream 2

Kathy Kelly, American peace activist and author, talks to us about the ongoing war in Yemen, where, according to reports, British forces are on the ground in eastern Yemen, providing logistical support and training Saudi troops and Saudi-backed militias. We look at what this means for the outcome of the war and claims by Western countries, including the US, that they want to end support for the Saudi campaign. We also talk about the battle for the city of Marib, how the outcome of this battle will impact peace talks, and whether the U.S. could negotiate with a Houthi government.

Ariel Gold, Co-Executive Director at Code Pink, tells us about news coming out of Israel that the so-called citizenship law was not renewed by the Knesset. We also talk about how Israel will withhold $180 million dollars in tax revenue collected on behalf of the Palestinian Authority, to offset stipends paid to militants and their families, and the case of Khalida Jarrar, a Palestinian legislator serving a prison term for advocating for Palestinian rights.

Peter Oliver, RT correspondent in Berlin, talks to us about the German Communist Party and the Anarchist Pogo Party not being allowed to stand for the parliamentary elections coming up in September due to bureaucratic technicalities, how Ukraine will remain transit country for Russian gas exports, and whether Angela Merkel’s upcoming visit to the White House will resolve the dispute between Germany and the US over Nord Stream 2.

Brianna Griffith, producer and host of the People's Republic, joins us in a conversation about Texas Democratic lawmakers leaving the state to deny Republicans a quorum to convene a special legislative session on a sweeping elections reform bill, Biden’s gathering of Democratic mayors to discuss increasing gun violence, and other news out of Texas including statewide unemployment benefits running out, the end of eviction protections, and Austin's reinstatement of the public camping ban.

