Saudi and Iran Talks; Crisis in Ethiopia; Opioid Epidemic Turns into Drug War

Authorities clamp down on patients and medical providers. How the ‘War on Drugs’ approach to the opioid crisis will cause needless harm.

Mohammad Marandi, professor of English literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, and Ali Al-Ahmed, Saudi scholar, writer, and expert on Saudi political affairs, join us to talk about the recent visit to the White House by Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister - and brother of the crown prince - Khalid bin Salman, how this may affect the re-entry of the US into the nuclear deal negotiations with Iran, and what this means for US support for the Saudis in the war in Yemen. We also talk about the ongoing talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia and whether there will be a mend in the relations between the two countries.

Yohana Beyene, member of the Black Alliance for Peace member organization Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, joins us to talk about the ongoing crisis in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, what is being done to provide aid in the growing humanitarian crisis there, and the obstacles faced. We also talk about whether there will be a de-escalation in violence after the unilateral ceasefire by the Ethiopian government.

Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, talks to us about the opioid crisis, the way victims of the crisis and medical providers are being policed, how perpetrators in Big Pharma are generally being allowed to go unpunished, and how these policies lead to unnecessary deaths.

Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host & author of “The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump,” talks to us about how healthy the economy actually is, what we can expect some of the political fallout to be if things peter out, rising prices for all commodities, and we take a look at our history to figure out how we got to this state in the first place.

Freddy Martínez, Director of Lucy Parsons Lab, talks to us about the expansion of surveillance and data collection, particularly by financial companies and how they target children by marketing debit card apps. We also talk about how 20 federal agencies have worked with facial recognition technology, but 13 of those 20 couldn’t say exactly what systems they had used.

