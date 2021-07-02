Big Pharma Price Gouging; How Segregation Persists; Drones Go Global

Dr. Bill Honigman, retired Emergency Physician and California State Coordinator and Healthcare Issue Team Coordinator for Progressive Democrats of America, joins us to talk about how the Biden administration appears set to change a rule that gives the government power to seize the patents for taxpayer-funded drugs and other inventions that allow them to regulate drug prices, how Big Pharma exerts undue influence in policymaking by lobbying, funding business-friendly candidates, and smearing candidates that want to push back against the private healthcare system.

Stephen Menendian, Director of Research at the Othering & Belonging Institute at UC Berkeley and lead author of the "Roots of Structural Racism Project" that investigates racial residential segregation across the US, talks to us about findings from the study that showed that found that out of every metropolitan region in the United States with more than 200,000 residents, 81 percent were more segregated as of 2019 than they were in 1990, and how this sustains a vastly unequal system that restricts opportunities and hinders outcomes particularly for black and brown communities, and how the best life outcomes are found in highly segregated white neighborhoods through “opportunity hoarding” and how the goal should be for higher integration in order to achieve a better society for all.

Jon Jeter, author and two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist with more than 20 years of journalistic experience, former Washington Post bureau chief and award-winning foreign correspondent on two continents, talks to us the exercise in hagiography underway after the death of Donald Rumsfeld, the Biden administration promoting green capitalism in the face of the climate change crisis, and the uptick in murders in Washington, DC, as well as the Mayor’s response.

Nick Mottern, reporter, researcher, writer, political organizer, and coordinator of Bankillerdrones.org and KnowDrones.com, talks to us about how drone warfare is not the sole purview of the US with Turkey and Iran becoming major players, and what this proliferation means for warfighting, and the letter asking Joe Biden to end “unlawful” drone strikes that are conducted outside official fields of battle.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com